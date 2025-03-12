Legal action must follow if Kejriwal has committed corruption, says Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht on Wednesday called for strict action against AAP convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as a court has ordered the filing of an FIR against him for alleged misuse of funds.

Speaking to IANS, Bisht emphasised that if Kejriwal has committed corruption, the legal process must be followed, and appropriate measures should be taken.

Bisht remarked, "If he has committed corruption, then it’s only natural that action will be taken because the court has issued orders for the investigation and filing of a case against Arvind Kejriwal. His many flaws and corrupt actions, which harmed the people of Delhi, have been exposed. The court’s orders should undoubtedly be followed, and his other associates are also under investigation."

He further added, “We have always said that anyone found guilty of corruption in Delhi, who has misused the taxpayer’s money, should face action. Now, under the new government and the directions of the Lt. Governor, the Delhi Police have been conducting operations every day. Over the past two days, more than 20 people have been arrested, and this is being recorded. We should be grateful to the Delhi L-G for these efforts to improve Delhi’s law and order situation.”

A Delhi court Tuesday ordered the filing of an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for alleged misuse of funds in putting up hoardings in Dwarka.

Bisht also praised the actions taken by the Delhi L-G in curbing criminal activities. He pointed out, “The people who used to come to Delhi and engage in snatching and criminal activities are now being arrested. This is a good step, and the police are taking action.”

The AAP is raising the issue that the BJP is not fulfilling its promises regarding free cooking gas cylinders for women during Holi. Bisht, while addressing the issue, stated, "PM Modi’s promise is always reliable. The cylinders might be distributed a couple of days before or after Holi, but they will be given 100 per cent. Modiji’s words are like a vow, and we will show that his promises will be kept.”

He further added, "We are committed to making Delhi better, and on Holi, we will take vows to continue our efforts. We all believe that with the efforts of the people, the promises made by the government will be fulfilled, and this is what will help us improve Delhi."

