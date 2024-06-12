Law is same for Darshan and everyone else, K’taka Home Minister in fan’s murder case

Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Commenting on the murder of a fan, allegedly by Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates, Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, stated on Wednesday that the law was the same for Darshan and would take its course.

He said this in an answer to questions by reporters about the possibility of Darshan escaping action due to his money and muscle power.

Dr Parameshwara reiterated, “They (Darshan and his associates) were arrested in connection with a murder. The officers will initiate action based on the findings of the investigation. The law is equal for everyone. It is the same for Darshan and Parameshwara. Hence, no one should break the law.”

Dr Parameshwara also stated that the angle of Darshan being a habitual offender will be probed by the police.

When asked whether Darshan would be declared a history-sheeter by the police department, Dr Parameshwara stated that a decision would be taken once the report and recommendations of the police were available and added that the police were free to apply any sections of the law.

“Actor Darshan could have lodged a complaint regarding the victim Renukaswamy sending derogatory messages to his wife. If the complaint had been lodged, the police would have taken immediate action. The murder could have been avoided and a life could have been saved,” Dr Parameshwara opined.

“Legal action will be initiated. The police have a free hand and they will proceed with the probe,” Dr Parameshwara stated.

When asked if the government was going to support the family of the victim, Dr Parameshwara stated that it remains to be seen.

“I will talk to the Chief Minister about giving compensation to the family,” he said.

Darshan, his second wife Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media as he supported the actor’s first wife and her son.

The victim was kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death. The victim is survived by his parents and a pregnant wife.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.