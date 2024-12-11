Lathi-charge on students in Hazaribagh kicks up political row; demand for CBI probe grows

Ranchi, Dec 11 (IANS) A huge political row has erupted in Jharkhand over the lathi-charge on protesting students in Hazaribagh. The students were demanding the cancellation of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The controversy reverberated in the Jharkhand Assembly here on Wednesday, with Opposition leaders staging protests and calling for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the examination process.

Before the Assembly session began, AJSU party MLA, Nirmal Mahto, staged a dharna at the main gate of the Assembly. Representing the Mandu constituency, Mahto demanded a thorough CBI probe into the allegations of exam rigging and the use of force against the protesting students.

Expressing solidarity with the students, he asserted, “Demands were justified and an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of the students.”

Former Chief Minister and BJP MLA, Babulal Marandi, speaking to media persons in the Assembly premises, hit out at the administration for ordering the lathi-charge and called it "the last nail in the coffin" for the government.

He alleged, “The examination process was marred by irregularities, and despite students presenting evidence of malpractices, their grievances were not heard. There has to be a CBI investigation, the government must ensure justice for the students.”

In response, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu accused the BJP of exploiting the students’ agitation for political gains.

“While protests are a democratic right, disrupting law and order is unacceptable. The government is willing to address the students' issues but the BJP is using the movement to further its own political agenda,” he countered.

Meanwhile, JLKM (Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha) MLA, Jairam Mahato strongly condemned the police action. Detailing the injuries sustained by students during the police action, he said, “Several students are suffering fractures in legs, hands, fingers. I will raise the issue in the House and support the students’ cause both inside and outside the Assembly.”

Mahato attacked the government for dismissing student protests as Opposition conspiracies. He urged the chief minister and ministers to engage directly with the students to resolve their concerns.

"I come from a student movement background, and I stand with them," he asserted, adding that even leaders from his party were injured in the incident.

