Last rites of ex-Union minister Girija Vyas performed in Udaipur

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) The last rites of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas, who passed away on Thursday following a battle with serious burn injuries, were performed in Udaipur on Friday evening. Her nephew, Vivek Sharma, lit the funeral pyre at Ashok Nagar Mokshadham.

The last rites were performed according to Vedic rituals, with the recitation of Vedic mantras. Earlier in the day, several political leaders from both the Congress and BJP, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, participated in the funeral procession.

Gehlot also helped shoulder Vyas' bier. She passed away at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad at around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Her body was brought to Udaipur later that night, and on Friday morning, it was kept at her residence in Deityamgri for the public to pay their respects.

Dr. Vyas had sustained severe burn injuries on March 31 during Gangaur Puja at home. Her dupatta had caught fire from a nearby lamp.

A domestic worker present at the time quickly came to her aid. She was initially admitted to a private hospital in Udaipur and later referred to Ahmedabad due to the seriousness of her condition.

With 90 per cent burn injuries, her health has been critical.

According to her brother Gopal Sharma, her condition initially showed signs of improvement but deteriorated in the last few days.

She passed away on May 1.

Besides Gehlot, Congress leaders like Govind Singh Dotasra, Tika Ram Jully and many other leaders from other parties also paid their respects to the former Union minister.

Former Congress chief and party veteran Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Vyas brother Gopal Sharma expressing condolences.

Despite receiving treatment, Vyas' condition worsened due to nearly 90 per cent burns.

Earlier, Gehlot said: "Dr. Girija Vyas' passing is an irreparable loss. Her contributions to education, politics, and social service will always be remembered."

Girija Vyas served as a minister both at the Centre and in Rajasthan.

She held key positions, including the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, and later, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, where she championed numerous initiatives for women’s welfare.

In 2018, she contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections from the Udaipur city constituency but was defeated by the BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria.

Known for her close association with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Vyas played an influential role in Congress politics.

Born in Nathdwara, Rajsamand district, Vyas hailed from a family of notable repute.

Her father was a freedom fighter, and her mother, a teacher. She pursued her higher education in Udaipur and later obtained a Ph.D. from Delhi University.

Before entering politics, she served as a professor of philosophy at Mohanlal Sukhadia University. Her untimely demise leaves a void in Indian politics, especially within Rajasthan, where she carved out a remarkable legacy of service.

