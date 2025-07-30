Lara Dutta ends July with a heart full of 'love and gratitude'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta decided to conclude the month of July 'with a heart full of love and gratitude'.

The former Miss Universe took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, and daughter Saira from their recent getaway.

The first photo showed Lara and Mahesh lovingly looking into each other's eyes. This was followed by a perfect family photograph of the two lovebirds with their daughter posing amidst a beautiful backdrop.

The post further showed the 'Partner' actress posing on a sofa in a beautiful hall. She was also seen enjoying her coffee in a cute cafe.

Lara also gave us a glimpse of a beautiful table, filled with an appetizing cake and complimentary flowers.

"Nearing the end of July with a heart full of love and gratitude…… for life…..family…..friends like family," she captioned the post.

In another update, Lara's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passed away in Mumbai on May 31st at the age of 84.

Recalling some fond memories with her late father, Lara penned a heartfelt note on social media saying, "Some moments with my father are etched into my bones forever….. my dad hoisting a 3 year old me up on his shoulders to look at the stars at night and call out all the constellations…… the feet that I stood on as a five year old to learn to waltz……the hand that I held as I scampered as fast as I could beside him to match his stride as we walked through eucalyptus groves and planned how I would study under Carl Sagan….. the lap I sat on while I air played an imaginary piano to the sound of his favourite Richard Clayderman tape….."

Work-wise, Lara will be seen in the latest instalment of the 'Welcome' franchise, “Welcome to the Jungle”.

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the project boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, along with others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.