Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted

Jammu, April 20 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Hingni and Nachlana in Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

"NH-44 blocked due to landslide at hingni, Nachlana. People are advised to undertake journey after confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.