Lalu Prasad says won't let BJP form govt in Bihar, Deputy CM Sinha hits back

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said that he will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form the government in Bihar till the time he is active in the state's politics.

Speaking to media in Patna, Lalu Prasad said, "How could BJP form the government in Bihar until we are here? We would not allow the BJP to form the government in Bihar."

Responding to Lalu Prasad's remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the NDA, of which BJP is one of the constituents, will return to power in the state.

"It is not certain whether Lalu Prasad will stay or not, but the NDA is sure to form the government in the state," Deputy CM Sinha said.

Further criticising the RJD leader, he remarked, "Lalu Prasad doesn't need to stay now because he has made the word 'Bihari' an abuse, created caste frenzy, and enmity between brothers. So, there is no need for people like him."

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political tensions have intensified between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition parties.

Leaders from both sides are actively engaging in verbal attacks and strategic moves to consolidate their respective vote banks.

Lalu Prasad's statement signals a strong opposition stance against the NDA, as RJD and its allies gear up for the electoral battle.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies are also formulating their strategies to retain power in the state.

The coming months will witness heightened political activity in Bihar as parties prepare for the crucial elections.

While Lalu Prasad remains a key figure in the state's politics, the BJP-led NDA is confident of securing victory.

