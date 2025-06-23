Lalu Prasad’s dream of making Tejashwi CM will collapse like 'Mungerilal’s sapne': Giriraj Singh

Jamshedpur, June 23 (IANS) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has asserted that the NDA will once again form the government in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Lalu Prasad’s dream of making his son the Chief Minister will never come true.

Speaking to the media during a program in Adityapur near Jamshedpur on Monday, Singh said the people of Bihar have decisively rejected Lalu Prasad and his family.

“The dream that Lalu Prasad is seeing -- of making his son Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar -- will collapse like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne,'” he said, referring to the popular Indian television series that revolved around the life of daydreamer Mungerilal.

Singh likened RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to Gabbar Singh, the notorious villain from the film 'Sholay'.

“During Lalu’s rule, no one felt safe. Mothers would pray for the safe return of their children stepping out of home, and the dignity of women was openly violated. The people of Bihar will never allow the return of that 'Gabbar Raj',” he said.

The Union Minister also launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“In the name of vote bank politics, Bangladeshi Muslims are being welcomed as guests. Infiltrators are being settled, altering the state's demographics. As a result, tribals and local communities are being pushed to the margins,” he alleged.

Singh claimed that former Chief Minister Champai Soren broke ties with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and joined the BJP to prevent the state from “turning into Bangladesh”.

Singh expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will emerge as one of the world’s leading nations by 2047.

He urged the youth to take an active part in building the India envisioned by the Prime Minister, highlighting how young entrepreneurs engaged in startups are reshaping the country’s future.

