Lalan Paswan resigns from JD-U

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, JD-U state vice president Lalan Paswan resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

"I have given the resignation from the primary membership of the party as Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav who is known as a leader of Jungle Raj.

“Crime against Dalit, murder, harassment, rape and other incidents are frequently taking place in Bihar and the current government is failing to prevent it. I pointed out the law and order issues before senior leaders but they are ignoring it,” Paswan said.

A Dalit community leader, Paswan, is said to be in touch with several NDA leaders. He first became the MLA from Chenari reserved seat on the JD-U ticket in 2005.

He contested the 2009 Lok Sabha poll on the ticket of RJD but lost to Congress Miera Kumar.

He again won the assembly election from Chenari reserve seat on the ticket of Upendra Kushwaha’s party Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.