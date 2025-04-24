‘Lakshmi Narayan’ actor Srikant Dwivedi shares what the film industry must learn from Rajinikanth

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Srikant Dwivedi, best known for his powerful role in Lakshmi Narayan, has opened up about the qualities he believes today’s film industry should embrace from none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

In a recent candid conversation, Dwivedi praised the veteran actor’s unmatched humility, discipline, and enduring connection with audiences, calling him “a masterclass in what true stardom looks like. When asked if there’s a celebrity he looks up to, Dwivedi told IANS, “As for a celebrity who inspires me, I've heard a lot about Rajinikanth and the way he conducts himself. People always speak highly of him. For example, he makes sure that the food served on set is the same for everyone, whether it’s for him or the technicians. There’s no attitude of “I’m a big star, I need special treatment.” This kind of humility really impresses me, and I wish more people in the industry would follow his example.”

Srikant also believes that celebrities are often misunderstood and unfairly judged for their actions. He stresses that this tendency to rush to conclusions needs to change, and that public figures should be given more understanding and space to express themselves without constant scrutiny.

Expressing the same he shared, “Celebrities are often misunderstood. Thankfully, I haven’t faced such a situation personally. But I do feel that celebrities should be allowed to enjoy their personal lives. Sometimes, actors are preparing for a scene or spending time with family, and someone might come and ask for a picture. If the actor politely refuses or asks for a little time, it can be misunderstood. The public should also understand that actors are humans and need their space. In western countries, people generally respect celebrities’ personal boundaries more. In India, popularity comes with a cost, and that’s okay but I feel this awareness needs to grow.”

On the work front, Srikant Dwivedi is best known for playing the lead role in the show “Lakshmi Narayan.” He currently plays the role of Lord Vishnu in the mythological show “Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav.”

