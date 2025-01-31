'Lafangey': Barkha Singh's next announced at the Amazon MX Player event

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Barkha Singh is ready to entertain the movie buffs yet again. Recently, Amazon MX player announced their 100 upcoming releases for 2025, including Barkha Singh's series, "Lafangey".

Gracing the Amazon MX Player's first StreamNext event, Barkha Singh looked stunning in a pink-purple tube midi maxi dress, paired with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit of the day was accessorized with long earrings and black stilettos. As for hair, she left those wavy tresses flowing freely.

Financed by Yellow Montage, the series has been helmed by Prem Mistry. Penned by Abhishek Yadav, "Lafangey" cast includes Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Saloni Gaur.

Sharing the captivating teaser of "Lafangey" on her official Instagram handle, Barkha Singh wrote as the caption, "OUR NEXT : LAFANGEY sapne • dosti• duniya...Yeh hai Lafango ki duniya, and we’re just living in it #Lafangey, coming soon on Amazon MX Player."

The show talks about three childhood friends Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh. It follows their personal growth as they embark on their individual journeys, facing the harsh realities of society.

Meanwhile, Amazon MX Player recently unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025. The list also includes the upcoming seasons of beloved shows like "Aashram", "Hunter", "Jamnapaar", "Half CA", "Hip Hop India, Sixer", "Who’s your Gynac" and "Playground", among others.

The streaming giant teased its 2025 lineup with an exciting video, giving a sneak peek into its upcoming shows. Sharing the video on social media, they wrote, “Yeh 100+ new shows dekhne ke paise nahi lagenge! Thriller, action ya comedy, genre jo bhi ho, watch free only on Amazon MX Player."

Circling back to Barkha Singh, she recently garnered a lot of praise for her major cameo in Vikrant Massey's "The Sabarmati Report".

Meanwhile, Barkha Singh’s notable work includes "Engineering Girls," "Maja Ma", ''Please Find Attached'', and "Masaba Masaba 2," to name just a few.

