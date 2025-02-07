Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be closed, Maha Minister Uday Samant

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Maharashtra government will not close the implementation of a flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana but reiterated that verification of beneficiaries will continue.

Industry and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant said that the names of nearly five lakh beneficiaries have been struck off in a month owing to ineligibility due to age, possession of the vehicle and excess income.

However, he claimed that the scheme would not be closed.

Sawant said: "Women above 65 years or having a four-wheeler are not eligible for this scheme. Also, the women covered under this scheme inadvertently, have been excluded and therefore there is a decrease in the number of beneficiaries. There is no intention to stop the Ladki Bahin Yojana."

The women, having an annual family income of Rs 2.50 lakh, are also ineligible.

Samant's statement comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the Shiv Sena rally in Nanded, announced that the MukhyaMantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ( beloved sister) and Mukyamantri Majha Ladka Bhau Yojana (beloved brother) will continue.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was launched last year ahead of Assembly elections, the government provided monthly aid of Rs 1,500 from July to January to about 2.46 crore eligible women beneficiaries. On the other hand, under the Ladka Bhau Yojana, the government gives Rs 6,000 to those who passed Class 12, Rs 8,000 for those with ITI and diploma, and Rs 12,000 per month for those with a graduate degree.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare recently announced that the state government has decided to act on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and sought information from the Income Tax Department and Transport Department for their verification.

She clarified that the government would only address complaints regarding the bogus beneficiaries. She said that the trigger for launching the verification process was complaints about potential bogus beneficiaries of the scheme. She added that about 4,500 women have applied to opt out of the scheme following these concerns.

However, the opposition parties have criticised the government over the ongoing verification process and alleged that the government may discontinue the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

