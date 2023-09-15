'L-G bypassing elected govt by launching Vigilance Complaint Information Management System portal'

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Delhi government has said that it was extremely unfortunate that the L-G office was bypassing the elected government by saying that the L-G will launch a Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal.

A source on Thursday said: "The GNCTD Act has given some powers to the National Capital Civil Services Authority but even now, the remaining powers are to be exercised by the elected government only. Bypassing the elected government is unconstitutional and undemocratic, and doesn't suit the L-G who's a constitutional head."

The source also said that the Supreme Court has ordered that barring land, law & order, and police, all powers reside with the elected government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena will launch the much-awaited unique Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal at Raj Niwas on September 21.

The online portal will help in speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring of complaints about corruption.

After the launch of the portal, the complaints against corruption received in physical form will not be accepted/taken cognisance of.

The move comes following L-G's intervention in a meeting to review handling/disposal of complaints against corruption, held in May this year, in line with his avowed commitment towards the dictum of "zero tolerance to corruption".

"On the VCIMS portal, the anonymous/pseudonymous complaints will be reduced to virtually zero and the platform will be faceless and there will be no requirement of any physical interface of the complainant with any officer at any level and, since the identity of the complainant will be masked, there shall be no requirement of physical verification of complainant’s identity," said the L-G office.

