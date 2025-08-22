Kyunki Saas…S2 recreates iconic scene with Mihir, Tulsi after 25 years

Mumbai 22 August IANS: Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 kickstarted a few weeks ago and went onto top TRP charts in the first week itself.

The makers recently recreated the iconic scene from season 1 where Tulsi and Mihir, the lead protagonists bump into each other, making all the colour on the plate in Tulsi’s hands, smear on Mihir’s kurta. This scene had become extremely popular in Season 1, back in early 2000s.

The recreation of the same scene, after 25 years in season 2 made fans take a trip down memory lane.

The video clip of the same was shared on the host channel's Instagram account, that was soon flooded with fan comments.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is essaying the role of Mihir.

Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) data, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, in the first week itself garnered a TRP of 2.3, and sidelined Anupama that was ruling the roost for the longest time now in the category of fictional shows on Hindi GEC.

The previous season that aired from June 2000 to November 2008, saw a run of 8 years making it the longest running show of that time.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand of fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 has reunited the old cast. Along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta have reprised their roles on the show. The show has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

IANS

rd/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.