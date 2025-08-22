Implement social sector schemes effectively to improve living standards of people: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made a strong case for the implementation of the social sector schemes, initiatives and campaigns effectively to improve the living standards of the common man, adding that the responsibility of effective implementation of all these lies with the agencies.

He directed that the agencies should bring about positive changes in the lives of the common man and emphasised that the agencies should be vigilant so that Maharashtra will not lag behind in the implementation of central schemes.

CM Fadnavis on Friday reviewed the schemes in the Social Sector War Room. He took a detailed review of the schemes like Amrit 2.0 Mission, Infrastructure Health Facilities from the 15th Finance Commission funds, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

While reviewing the Amrut 2.0 Mission, the Chief Minister said that the Central Government is providing funds under the Amrut Mission for water supply, sanitation, green parks and lake revitalisation in urban areas. This mission has the potential to bring about radical changes in the lives of the common people in urban areas and make their lives bearable.

“Therefore, the agencies should complete all the pending works under this mission on 'mission mode' before March 31, 2026. The administrative approvals pending under the mission should be given immediately. Also, their participation should be made available from the local self-government bodies as per the rules,” he added.

“To avoid delay in project completion, the permits for the site where the project is to be constructed should be obtained, and the work of the project should be started only after that. If the relevant permission is given in advance by various departments and agencies to start the work, the work can start immediately. To provide quality and easy health facilities to the citizens of urban areas, the work of the 'Health and Wellness Centre' should be completed under the National Health Mission,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis said that the Health and Medical Education Department should study the available manpower and the manpower required in the future by considering the population in the medical sector. In this, the manpower required in the paramedical sector should be considered especially. While giving permission to nursing colleges, it should be ensured that the necessary infrastructure facilities are in place. Only thereafter should the permission be granted. A policy should be prepared to make manpower available in the health sector immediately, he added.

“The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana has been transferred to the Women and Child Welfare Department for implementation. The department should review the pending beneficiaries and complete the process of providing benefits to them. The pending permissions from the 'National Centre for Disease Control' for various works approved in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission should be obtained immediately. The 'Bhishma Cube', which is a temporary hospital facility used in emergency situations, should be under regular supervision,” he said.

