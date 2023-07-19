Kuntal Ghosh never complained about central agency harassment to his close aides: CBI

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Despite making written submission accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the school recruitment case in West Bengal, accused Kuntal Ghosh never referred to such pressure either to his family members, or his fellow inmates in judicial custody, as per the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his letters to the judge of a special PMLA court and the officer-in-charge of a local police station, Ghosh, an expelled youth Trinamool leader, had also accused the central agency officials of physically and mentally harassing him as a pressure-tactics.

Sources said that CBI recently questioned the family members of Ghosh as well as his fellow inmates at Presidency Jail in this matter.

However, the sources said, none of those who were questioned confirmed to Ghosh referring to pressure or physical and mental harassment by the central agency.

Among those questioned by the CBI were Ghosh’s fellow inmates, his wife and sister-in-law, and the superintendent and doctor of the prison where he is housed now.

Even the CBI had questioned Abhishek Banerjee in this matter for a marathon nine hours on May 20.

Earlier, both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsels had questioned the justification of levelling such allegations separately, when Ghosh's counsel had never raised the issue in the court.

The central agency counsels had also informed the court that Ghosh started levelling these charges just a day after Abhishek Banerjee made a similar allegation against the ED and the CBI of pressurising senior Trinamool leaders in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.