Kunal Kohli says best growth for artists comes from sense of no control in art

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Director Kunal Kohli, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recent streaming movie ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, says that he revels in the space of the unknown, and to let go of the sense of control at certain instances while working.

Kunal recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the element of surprise is perhaps the best thing that can happen to an artist, and can contribute enormously to their growth.

He told IANS, “Nobody knows anything. Every day on set is a new challenge. An actor can ask you the simplest of questions for which you might not have an answer. You might have the most difficult thing to express for an actor. And he might just do it like this”.

He continued, “And then you're like, ‘Okay, I've done this. What else can I do with this? How can I do this in a different way?’ Sometimes, the fun is not what is being said in the lines but what's between the lines. The silences. That's where the best performances come”.

He further mentioned that after saying the dialogue, the look, the expression, in the silence, is acting.

“Acting is not just saying the line. Acting is what is happening before and after saying the lines. That's important. So I think that you can never plan, I did on the set, something happened, there was a moment, that is important. It can never be planned”, he added.

Earlier, he shared his opinion on the ever evolving technology in the world of filmmaking. He said that artists should embrace technology rather than running away from it.

He told IANS, “Technology has helped in every way because on the set you can check the edit if you want to edit. This is a very outdated technology that I’m talking about. You can check your VFX on sets nowadays your visual effects will also show you the rough that this is going to be like this you will also get that output”.

Meanwhile, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ stars Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

