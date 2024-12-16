Kumaraswamy celebrates birthday with visually impaired children, PM Modi extends wishes

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday in a heartfelt manner with visually impaired children in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Kumaraswamy through social media on the occasion.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri HD Kumaraswamy Ji. He is a very experienced public figure and has always been actively serving society. He is making important contributions towards developing the steel and heavy industries sectors, which are vital to becoming self-reliant. May he lead a long and healthy life."

To mark his special day, Kumaraswamy offered prayers at a Shiv temple near his residence in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. Later, he visited the National Association for the School for Special Children in R.K. Puram, Sector 5, where he celebrated his birthday in a simple yet meaningful way.

During the visit, Kumaraswamy distributed sweaters and sweets to the children and spent time interacting with them, spreading joy and warmth.

In an address to his supporters and party workers, Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude for their unwavering support, saying, "Every year, you celebrate my birthday in a very meaningful way, giving purpose to my life. You are the pillars behind my political success. With deep gratitude, I humbly request that my birthday not be celebrated in a grand manner this year."

He further emphasized the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi and the concurrent session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, stating, "Please bless and wish me from wherever you are. That is enough for me. If possible, extend your help to society and the underprivileged. Serving people is the core principle of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, and that will be the greatest gift you can give me."

Hailing from the Hassan district of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy is the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. A seasoned politician, he has served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice and currently represents the Mandya Parliamentary constituency. Kumaraswamy is also known for his contributions to the film industry as a producer.

