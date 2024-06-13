Kukrail river in Lucknow to be developed like Sabarmati riverfront

Lucknow, June 13 (IANS) Once a river and now a drain, the Kukrail riverfront in Lucknow, which is being freed from encroachment, will be developed on the pattern of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

"Nearly 25 acres of area which is being reclaimed on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be developed into a riverfront. The Yogi government plans to transform the adjoining Kukrail forest area into a prominent eco-tourism destination. The first night safari in the country is slated to be established here. A preliminary approval has been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority for this project, which will cover an area of 855.07 acres," says a government spokesperson.

"The Detailed Project Report is currently being prepared for this initiative. As part of this endeavour, the Lucknow Zoo will also be relocated to this area. The move has been approved by the state cabinet. The new zoo will feature 63 enclosures showcasing animals from 115 different species, with a maximum capacity of 15,000 visitors per day. A tram system covering 3.75 km within the zoo premises and a 12-km pathway will enhance visitor accessibility," he said.

A total of 42 enclosures will house animals from 54 different species within the night safari.

With a maximum capacity of 8,000 visitors per night, tourists will embark on their journey through the park via a 5.5 km tramway and a 1.92 km pathway.

Highlighting the experience will be captivating species, including the Asiatic lion, gharial, Bengal tiger, flying squirrel, leopard, hyena, etc., ensuring an unforgettable adventure for all who visit the night safari, said an official.

"Inspired by the Sabarmati Riverfront, the Kukrail Riverfront will be developed following visits by officers from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, and Irrigation Department to Ahmedabad, as per the Chief Minister's directives. A detailed action plan is already prepared, and progress on the project is expected to start shortly," he added.

The municipal authorities, at present, are clearing the encroachment in the area

A total of 162 illegal constructions were bulldozed in Akbarnagar as part of the drive for the beautification and rejuvenation project of Kukrail River on Wednesday.

This brings the count of demolished constructions in the area to 312 as of late Wednesday evening.

Around 265 families were given possessions of flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

