KTR's poser to CM Revanth on food poisoning in residential schools

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Slamming Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over a "series of food poisoning" incidents in residential schools in the state, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao asked him if the Congress leader would be okay if his children were fed poison instead of food.

Rama Rao slammed the Revanth Reddy government on Tuesday, the day post 30 girl students of the ST Gurukul hostel in Nalgonda district were hospitalised, after consuming food provided at the hostel.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader took to the social media platform 'X' to react to media reports that 1,000 students of residential schools in the state fell ill due to food poisoning during the last year.

"One is a mistake, two is an error, three is a blunder. But 1,000 is criminal negligence and inane apathy! 1000 is a lack of a system…a functioning government! 1,000 is a spine-chilling arrogance of a dictatorship!" posted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

"In your one year of office, at least 1000 students in the government residential school suffered due to food poisoning, and at least 100 died! I have brought this up many times, you and your ministers tried to deflect, tried to divert, and even attempted to whitewash the issue... every single time. Any responsible Chief Minister would have taken corrective measures," wrote KTR.

"You are also the Education Minister, Revanth, but you didn't even have time for a single review. So let me appeal to you as a father to another father - will you be okay if one of them was our own child? If it was your family that got affected by the criminal negligence of the government, would you be okay if your children were being fed poison instead of food? Who should be hanged now?" he asked.

KTR was apparently reacting to the Chief Minister's remark made at public meetings that it would not be wrong if BRS leaders were hanged for the injustices suffered by the state during their rule on the issue of river waters.

