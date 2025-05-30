K'taka: LPG cylinder delivery man arrested for attempted rape of homemaker

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) An LPG cylinder delivery man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a homemaker at Santemarahalli in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 21 and came to light recently after the woman filed a complaint.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh, who was working as a gas cylinder delivery man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12.30 p.m. on May 21 when Mahesh knocked on the victim’s door.

When the woman told him that she had not booked a gas cylinder, he allegedly said he would deliver it without a booking, and she could accept it if she had an empty cylinder at home.

The victim took delivery of the LPG cylinder and paid the charges. Subsequently, the accused claimed that he needed to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, which required a photograph of the woman with the cylinder to be uploaded to an online process of the company.

The woman eventually allowed him to click the photos. He further stated that "as per a government rule, he needed to verify if the kitchen in the house had proper ventilation and lighting".

The unsuspecting woman allowed him to enter her house to conduct the check.

Once inside, the accused allegedly pushed the woman and threatened her with a knife, saying he would kill her if she raised an alarm. He then attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he assaulted her, hitting her in the face and dragging her, police said.

The woman told police that the accused slashed her chest and face with a knife before fleeing. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Santemarahalli police station.

The accused was eventually traced and arrested.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected to emerge.

The incident, however, has become a rude shock and a serious matter of concern as most women -- housewives in particular -- are generally unaccompanied by any male members in the house while the cylinders are delivered in daytime.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.