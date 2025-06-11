K'taka-led Cong govt raising caste census to hide lapses in B'luru stampede: BJP

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Criticising the announcement by the Congress-led Karnataka government to update its caste census report by conducting a fresh survey within a stipulated period, the Karnataka BJP unit has slammed the decision, saying that the state government is raising the caste census now to cover up its flaws in connection with the recent stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here last week which claimed 11 lives.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said, "Whenever the Congress-led state government faces a crisis due to its administrative failures, it brings up the caste census issue. This isn't out of social concern, but rather a constant ploy to divert the attention of the people of the state."

He also criticised the Congress government and said, "Not just the state, but the entire country is grieving over the tragic deaths of 11 innocent people in the Bengaluru stampede. However, the Congress-led Karnataka government, which is facing public outrage across the country due to its obsession with publicity, is once again raising the caste census issue. This attempt to cover up its flaws is truly unfortunate."

"By planning to re-conduct the caste census, is the state government admitting that the Rs 160 crore already spent on the previous caste census was a complete waste?" BJP leader Vijayendra asked.

"Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statement seems to reveal this fact. The time is near when the people will teach the Congress government a fitting lesson for its cunning nature, irresponsibility, and anti-people stances," he said.

State BJP General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, charged that "The caste census report prepared by the state government has been rejected by the Congress high command. This report, prepared at a cost of Rs 160 crore, was a great deception to the state's taxpayers, as well as to the backward and oppressed communities."

"The BJP had repeatedly insisted that there were flaws in the caste census report's data and that it should be re-examined. However, CM Siddaramaiah continued his usual dismissive attitude even on such a sensitive issue," Sunil Kumar said.

"CM Siddaramaiah had presented the report in the Cabinet meeting and was even moving towards accepting the report during this meeting held in Nandi Hills in the outskirts of Bengaluru. But the Congress high command intervened, stating that the report's data was incorrect, and instructed for a recount within a time limit, effectively tossing the report into the dustbin," he added.

"Not only CM Siddaramaiah, but the Congress high command has also hurt the sentiments of the Backward Classes and oppressed communities in the state. For the past 10 years, Siddaramaiah had used this very issue to make a fool of the people of the state and create discontent and dissatisfaction among communities. Due to all these blunders, CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress party must apologise to the people of the state," he said.

Earlier, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has announced its decision to update its caste census report by conducting a resurvey within a stipulated period, the date for which would be announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a Cabinet discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress President, made the statement while speaking to the media on Tuesday in New Delhi after a meeting with Congress leaders.

"It has been decided to resolve the discord that has arisen regarding the caste census and the confusion surrounding community statistics. Everyone will be given another opportunity to submit their information through house-to-house surveys and online. This process will be conducted transparently," Shivakumar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.