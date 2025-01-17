K'taka: Jilted lover, who stabbed paramedical technician for refusing to marry, arrested

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) A jilted lover has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody on the charges of stabbing a paramedical technician who refused to marry him in J. J. Nagar locality of Bengaluru.

DCP (West) S. Girish said that the accused, identified as 29-year-old Ajay, has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

"Ajay and the 23-year-old woman, who were in a relationship had parted ways. However, Ajay continued pestering the victim to rekindle their relationship," he said.

As the woman ignored his advances and flatly refused his proposal, Ajay stabbed her on January 12, DCP Girish said.

The police arrested the accused on January 14 and presented him before the court.

He has been sent to jail, and the victim, after receiving treatment in the hospital, has recovered and returned home, according to the DCP.

The victim's mother had lodged a police complaint. In her statement, she mentioned that years ago, Ajay, a resident of Bhakshi Garden, had kidnapped her daughter, and she had filed a complaint at the Cottonpet police station. Ajay was arrested then and imprisoned for two years.

After being released from jail, Ajay stayed away from the victim for some time. However, two years ago, he began making phone calls to her. The girl's parents went to Ajay's residence to warn him not to harass their daughter, but he continued to threaten her, both over the phone and in public places.

On January 12, while the victim was on her way to her aunt's residence, the accused pushed her onto the road and attacked her with a knife. Although he attempted to stab her repeatedly, the victim managed to escape.

When the public gathered at the scene, the accused managed to escape. The bystanders immediately shifted the victim to a hospital for treatment.

The victim works as a paramedical technician in an operation theatre, while her mother is employed as cleaning staff at a public toilet. Further investigation is on.

