K'taka Home Min questions origin of Hinduism, BJP hits back

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) Senior BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who questioned the origin of Hinduism.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Eshwarappa said, "You either tender an apology or come up with the names of your great grandfathers."

"Parameshwara, who is the state Home Minister, should not make such comments. It just shows his desperation for grabbing headlines," Eshwarappa said.

"I want to tell Parameshwara that he does not have any right to speak on Hindu religion. Parameshwara's father is Gangadharappa. His grandfather is Mariyappa. Let him tell the name of his great grandfather," Eshwarappa added.

"Hindu religion considers the whole world as one family. Is it correct to make comments on Hinduism?" Eshwarappa said.

Speaking at an event in Tumakuru on Tuesday, Parmeshwara said, "There is still a question mark as to when Hindu religion was founded, who gave birth to Hinduism? The question mark is still there and the answer is not found. Jainism and Buddhism were found in India and Islam, Christianity came from outside. All religions want the welfare of mankind."

