Punjab Police bust trans-border smuggling ring; 15 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted a trans-border narcotics smuggling ring with the arrest of a smuggler after recovering 15 kg heroin from his possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a native of Chohla Sahib, presently residing in Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin, the police have also impounded a car, in which he was travelling.

DGP Yadav said following the inputs from the village-level defence committee, Amritsar Rural Police carried out an intelligence-based operation in the police station of Kathunangal and arrested accused Harpreet Singh after recovering heroin consignment from his car. The heroin was concealed in a sack.

He said following the police have also nominated four associates of accused Harpreet. Those nominated have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Rahul Singh, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, and Gagandeep Singh.

DIG (Border Range, Amritsar) Narinder Bhargav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the heroin belonged to Happy Jatt and Harpreet Singh. Happy Jatt is the main kingpin and most wanted drug smuggler in the area, he added.

