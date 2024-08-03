K'taka govt intimidating Governor to cover up corruption: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Congress-led Karnataka government has been intimidating Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to cover up the corruption in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam "involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah".

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of 'Mysuru Chalo Padyatra', Pralhad Joshi said that "Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the scam", and accused the state government of intimidating the Governor to cover up corruption.

"After the issuance of notice to the Chief Minister, questions are raised on the authority of the Governor. CM Siddaramaiah, you have been caught in the whirlwind of corruption. The Congress high command is directly involved in the scam. Hence, it is not asking for the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah," the Union Minister said.

The senior BJP leader further said: "The high command is a shareholder in corruption. The leaders who are on bail are protecting the leaders of Karnataka who are all set to go to jail. But the people are aware. The BJP and JD-S will take the matter to a logical end through a struggle. Mr. Siddaramaiah, the time has come for you to go home. We will take up legal and political struggles against you."

Pralhad Joshi further said that corruption is embedded in the DNA of the Congress party, saying there was rampant corruption across the country when the grand old party was in power in the Centre.

"However, during the tenures of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been no allegations of corruption," the Union Minister added.

He further said that "since Independence, till former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure, whenever the Congress government had ruled, rampant corruption is practised".

"CM Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has continued the legacy of the Congress governments at the Centre in Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah and its Cabinet are mired in corruption," Pralhad Joshi said, slamming the Congress government in Karnataka

