K'taka farmer killed in wild elephant attack, villagers protest against forest Dept

Mysuru, Oct 19 (IANS) A farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack on Thursday near the Bandipur National Park in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The terrified villagers slammed the forest department officials for not bothering to visit the spot even after the incident.

The deceased farmer was identified as 65-year-old Chikke Gowda. The incident took place in the Nadahadi village in the limits of Moleyuru Forest Range in the national park.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopalakrishna, Circle Inspector Laxmikanth from the police department rushed to the spot. The villagers slammed the forest department authorities for negligence and demanded that senior officers should visit the spot and assure them of action.

The number of wild elephant attacks have increased in Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. The incident of a wild elephant attacking a member of the rapid response team and killing him was reported from Anekadu forest of Kodagu district on September 4.

