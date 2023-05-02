K'taka: Elderly woman, new-born killed in house collapse

Koppala (Karnataka), May 2 (IANS) An elderly woman and her 20-day old granddaughter were killed when their house in Jeerala village here collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Fakeeramma and her granddaughter.

While Kanakamma -- the infant's mother-- suffered major injuries in the incident, the father escaped unhurt.

The locals said that the incident took place due to incessant rains in the region for the past two days.

Kanakamma is undergoing treatment at the Gangavathi government hospital.

More details are awaited.

Heavy rains have been lashing north Karnataka region since last week.

Due to heavy rain and hailstorm, Rahul Gandhi's public rally had to be cancelled last week in Kalaburagi.

Amit Shah also had to cancel his roadshow recently in Devanahalli, in the outskirts of Bengaluru owing to the same reason.

