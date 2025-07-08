K'taka Dy CM meets Union Ministers in Delhi for clearance of Kalasa-Banduri, Yettinahole projects

Bengaluru/New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in Delhi and discussed the pending clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri and Yettinahole projects on Tuesday. Shivakumar also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and submitted a request seeking central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, "I came here to meet two Union Ministers and to hold discussions with my legal team. I met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding two drinking water projects — the Kalasa-Banduri and the Yettinahole projects."

He noted that both projects are in the pipeline. "The Yettinahole project is about 60 to 70 per cent complete. However, due to technical reasons, it has been halted by the Forest Department. We have now provided alternative land to resolve this," Dy CM Shivakumar explained.

“It is a remarkable project. One of Asia’s largest aqua ducts, spanning 10.4 kilometres, has already been constructed,” he added.

Regarding further progress, Shivakumar stated, “The Union Minister mentioned that they have arrived at some conclusions. I am also meeting ministers from other states on this matter. I hope the issue will be resolved soon.”

He further stated, “During the ongoing Parliament session, we will return here to engage with all Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from Karnataka to brief them on what needs to be done in the interest of the state.”

Dy CM Shivakumar submitted a formal request for the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, seeking immediate intervention to ensure that in-principle (Stage-I) approval is granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Forest Clearance Division).

"It is in the state's interest that the Union government clears this without further delay," he urged.

In his submission to Union Minister C.R. Patil, Dy CM Shivakumar also appealed for directions to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to release central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project under the PMKSY-AIBP scheme.

He requested that this be done based on prior approvals, recommendations from various committees and authorities, and the Ministry of Finance, to help achieve the intended objectives of the project.

“This project will benefit farmers and residents of the drought-prone districts in central Karnataka,” Dy CM Shivakumar emphasised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.