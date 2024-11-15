K'taka: Cong divided to introduce 'green cess' on drinking water; BJP condemns move

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) As the Karnataka Congress is divided over a proposal to impose a 'green cess' on drinking water to be utilised to save the Western Ghats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the decision.

While Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ruled out the proposal as rumour spread by the BJP, the State's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Law Minister H.K. Patil hinted at considering the proposal.

Minister Patil on Thursday in Bengaluru said, "Tax is there on water also, this is not the first time water is taxed. Irrigation water is also taxed, and even drinking water is taxed. I don't know if you guys discussed this issue, we pay Rs 20 and buy a bottle of water, is it not taxed? That's why it is an unnecessary issue."

"Any government which wants to achieve development to be fast and that too when the Central government is not cooperating to share the taxes given by states, we have to mop up our resources," he added.

Minister Khandre clarified that the government's proposal was a suggestion and it needs to be discussed and implemented.

The proposal is still under consideration and no decision has been made yet, he said.

Shivakumar dismissed the news about the imposition of "green cess" as bogus and clarified that he firmly denied levying taxes on drinking water.

The BJP is spreading false news in this regard, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed the Congress government and said, "The Congress government's move to impose a "green cess" on drinking water under the pretext of protecting the Western Ghats and collecting funds from the people is highly condemnable."

"While we support the priority of preserving the Western Ghats and conserving rivers, the 'anti-people' approach of burdening citizens for funds in the name of conservation is something the Karnataka BJP strongly opposes. If the Congress government imposes a tax on pure air in the future to fill its empty coffers, it would be no surprise," he added.

