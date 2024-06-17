K'taka BJP protests against fuel price hike, says agitation to continue till prices reversed

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka held protests across the state condemning the fuel price hike implemented by the Congress government and warned the latter that it would continue protesting until the prices were reversed.

Addressing a large gathering at Freedom Park, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that his party would continue protesting until the price hike is rolled back.

"As an opposition party, we need to raise our voice. The Congress leaders, hoping to win 18 to 20 seats, are desperate. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs are raising their voices against the guarantees. The Congress government has not sanctioned development projects worth even a single rupee," Vijayendra added.

Senior BJP leader and Opposition leader, R. Ashoka, criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying, "CM Siddaramaiah speaks with a forked tongue. He belongs to a category of leaders who lack respect. The Congress government has lost its first wicket with the resignation of former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the Tribal Welfare Board scam in which Rs 187 crore was misused. The second wicket will be that of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

"The guarantees are funded by the state Treasury, not by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, or the Congress party," he alleged.

