K'taka BJP mulls bringing MP Sumalatha to state politics

Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) In a major push to capture the south Karnataka region, especially Mandya district which is considered a JD (S) bastion, the BJP is contemplating to bring MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to state politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to sources.

BJP insiders explain that the saffron party is planning to field the actress-turned-politician from the Mandya Assembly seat.

She will not only contest the May 10 elections, but also work as a star campaigner in the six other Assembly seats of the district.

Sumalatha had joined the BJP recently and won as an independent candidate from Mandya in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The saffron party had declared support for her candidature. In the 2019 polls, she defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, by a whopping margin of more than a lakh votes.

Sumalatha is the widow of late Kannada superstar Ambareesh, who is regarded as an iconic figure of the Vokkaliga community.

Ambareesh had pursued a political career for about three decades and had a large number of supporters' and fans' base.

He hailed from Mandya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to make headway in the south Karnataka region which has 57 Assembly seats.

The BJP hopes to win more than 20 seats from here.

Mandya and Hassan districts have seven seats each. The BJP had won one seat each in these districts and the rest seats were held by the JD(S).

The JD (S) party derives its core strength from these districts.

The arrival of Sumalatha is expected to change the calculations in the south districts. The intensified campaigning by the MP will also help to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank.

Now, the saffron party is planning to project her as Vokkaliga face against Kumaraswamy and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

