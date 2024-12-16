K'taka BJP MLA says Siddaramaiah govt biased on Panchamasali Lingayat protest issue

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (IANS) Anguished over the Siddaramaiah government's refusal to allow the Panchamasali Lingayat community to stage a protest over reservation quota in Belagavi, BJP MLA and senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said the current dispensation has turned out to be "complete pro-Muslim".

Speaking to reporters here on the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan's categorical no to the protest, Yatnal stated, “We will ask the Deputy Commissioner for his opinion on not permitting the Panchamasali protest. We will ask whether there is democracy in Belagavi or whether the Deputy Commissioner wants to carry out Hitler’s rule. The Congress government has an allergy towards agitations by the Hindus.”

He further charged, “The government thinks of those Muslims as innocents who do arson and set fire to things. The party adores them. Our Home Minister G. Parameshwara questions the protest by farmers who feed him, but he loves Muslim law-breakers. They are withdrawing all cases related to K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli, Hubballi riot and violence incidents.”

"The Home Minister also stated that all cases against Muslims and the Popular Front of India (PFI) would be taken back. Today, the Adijambava community pressing for internal reservations is also troubled. They have not been given permission to protest," Yatnal stated.

"The Dalits and backwards are also not allowed to protest. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s love for Muslims is evident at the outset. He orders lathi-charges on other communities... The conspiracy by CM Siddaramaiah won’t be successful in the long run...CM Siddaramaiah will realize in the next elections how his attitude of appeasing Muslims will backfire. The people will teach him a befitting lesson. This has become a complete Muslim government. The Congress government is enacting a drama and blackmailing. The Congress leaders are involved in an FIR against protesters in connection with the Panchamasali Lingayat reservation agitation. The FIR is vague and they have not mentioned names. It won’t stand in the court and when the BJP comes to power, the FIR would be withdrawn," he declared.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community had organized a protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Monday condemning the lathi charge on protesters near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha last Tuesday. Kudalasangama Panchamasali peeth seer Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swami had given a call for the protest.

Reacting over the denial of permission, the seer stated that it is the habit of the government to prevent the protests and it is his duty to stage a protest. “The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologize and police officers who carried out the lathi charge should be suspended,” the seer demanded.

Meanwhile, the BJP members in the Legislative Council came to the well of the House and staged a protest condemning the lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayats. They demanded an apology from the government.

The BJP members took back the protest after the floor leader, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N. Boseraju assured that Home Minister G. Parameshwara would reply on the issue.

Panchamasali Lingayats are demanding reservation under the 2A Category under which 15 per cent of reservation is given for various backward communities. Presently, they are accommodated in the 3B Category where low-income families can avail the reservation along with all sects of Lingayats and other communities including Christians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.