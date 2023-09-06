K'taka BJP leaders file police complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) The BJP leaders in Karnataka on Wednesday lodged police complaints against Tamil Nadu Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin for his Sanatana Dharma remarks which have triggered a row.



The complaints have been lodged in Banashankari police station in Bengaluru and Karwar police station in Uttara Kannada district. N.R. Ramesh, BJP President of Bengaluru South District and BJP leader and advocate Nagaraja Nayak have lodged the complaints against Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Ramesh stated in the complaint that criminal cases should be lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin for giving a call to eradicate 100 crore followers of Sanatana Dharma. “Udhayanidhi Stalin had given a call for massacre and indulged in unconstitutional conduct,” he stated.

The Hindu community has come under threat by the DMK cadres. The case must be lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin under IPC 120B, 153A, 295 and 504, Ramesh demanded.

Nagaraja Nayaka said in his complaint that Udhayanidhi Stalin had hurt the religious sentiments. He has also urged the police to book him under criminal provisions.

--IANS

mka/dpb

