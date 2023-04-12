K'taka BJP faces rebellion after announcement of 1st list, Cong ready to poach

Bengaluru, April 12 (IANS) Even as the BJP is facing rebellion from some senior leaders, who have not been given the tickets to contest the Assembly poll, the Congress is ready to poach disgruntled leaders, sources have said.

BJP MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has announced that he will resign, and former CM Jagadish Shettar has also stated that he will contest elections no matter what.

The rebellious move of both the leaders is expected to cause serious damage to the party in north Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region. Both leaders hail from the Lingayat community and have been with the BJP party for decades.

On the other hand, the Congress party is all set to poach BJP sitting MLAs, who are not given tickets. The party had already approached Savadi and was also in touch with other senior leaders, sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commenting on the developments, stated on Wednesday that he is hopeful of retaining both the leaders in the party. Reacting to Savadi's threat to resign, Bommai said that he has spoken to him.

"I have conveyed not to make hasty decisions. I have confidence that Laxman Savadi, who has had an emotional bond with the BJP party for a long time, has a good future in the party. The party has never abandoned him. The decision had been taken to keep the word which was given at the time of the BJP party assuming power in 2019," CM Bommai explained.

Shettar is visiting New Delhi after he was denied a ticket from Hubballi-Dharwad constituency. "The high command will speak with him and everything will be alright," the CM stated.

CM Bommai clarified that he never wanted to join the Congress and the discussion in this regard is irrelevant. He maintained that after the announcement of the first list, the confidence among party workers and people has only increased. "We will get a majority and also win 10-15 seats more than what is required to attain a majority in the state," he said.

