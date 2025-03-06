K'taka: 137 illegal immigrants identified, authorities monitoring movements of Pakistani, B'desh nationals, says govt

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) The Karnataka government said on Wednesday that there are 137 illegal immigrants in the state, including nationals from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and has assured that authorities are constantly monitoring the movements of illegal immigrants from the two neighbouring countries.

Among the 137 illegal immigrants identified in the state, 25 are Pakistani nationals.

During a discussion in the Assembly on calling attention on the growing menace of illegal immigration, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that as of now 137 illegal immigrants from various countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, have been identified, arrested, and legal action has been initiated against them.

"On several occasions, we have informed the Ministry of External Affairs to communicate with their respective embassies. Until they are deported, they have to be monitored. We will keep illegal immigrants at the Foreigners' Detention Centre. Once we receive permission for deportation, we will send them back," he added.

As of now, 25 illegal immigrants from Pakistan have been tracked and are currently imprisoned.

Bangladeshi nationals and others have also been arrested.

Illegal immigrants have been identified in different regions, including Bengaluru city (84), Bengaluru Rural (27), Shivamogga (12), Hassan (3), Mangaluru (1), and Udupi (10).

In 2016, 33 Bangladeshi nationals settled in Bijapur district were deported, the Minister said.

"No illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh will be allowed to stay in the state. They are being constantly monitored. Bengaluru sees thousands of people arriving daily, including a large number of foreign nationals. Some African nationals are involved in drug peddling, which is a major racket. They will not be spared. Thousands of Bangladeshis have been identified and sent back," Parameshwara assured the House.

Regarding illegal immigrants working in coffee estates in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, he noted that they often join as labourers and remain hidden inside the estates.

"Tracking them is difficult as they live in private spaces. However, based on information received, they are traced. Many of these immigrants manage to obtain ration cards, identity cards, and even voter ID cards. The network enabling them to do this is extensive, and we are continuously monitoring the situation," Parameshwara said.

"As soon as we identify illegal immigrants, they are arrested and deported. The government will not make any compromises on this matter," he emphasised.

Speaking about the growing menace of illegal firearms, Parameshwara said that in 2022, authorities seized three country-made pistols and six live bullets; in 2023, three pistols and 12 live bullets were confiscated; in 2024, one country-made pistol and one live bullet were recovered and in 2025, 13 country-made pistols and 28 live bullets were seized in Bijapur district alone.

"This poses a major challenge to law enforcement, and strict action is being taken," he added.

Regarding the land mafia, Parameshwara said: " As many as 27 cases have been registered. Of these chargesheets have been filed in eight cases. Reports are pending in nine cases and investigations are ongoing in another nine cases."

Action has been initiated against nearly 173 accused persons, he said.

He highlighted that elderly individuals are being targeted, with fraudsters using their ration cards and identity documents to illegally sell their lands through forged registrations.

Parameshwara also addressed the illegal sale of ration rice, stating that ration shops retain rice meant for public distribution and later sell it to commercial establishments through a widespread network operating across the state.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who raised the issue, claimed that illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh and among Rohingyas, is one of the nation's biggest challenges.

"If this situation is not brought under control, Karnataka will become another West Bengal. Rohingyas, in particular, are known for their brutality. They are settling in coffee estates," he alleged.

He further warned that unchecked Bangladeshi immigration poses a significant risk to the state's peace and security.

He urged the Central government to establish an NIA (National Investigation Agency) unit at the state's border to monitor and prevent such activities.

