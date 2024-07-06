Kritika, Raghav, Dhairya snapped at Mehboob Studios during 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' shoot

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The lead actors of the upcoming thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'-- Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa were snapped shooting for their show at the Mehboob Studios, in Bandra West, Mumbai on Saturday.

The visuals show the trio dressed in the police uniform. The video shows Raghav asking the paparazzi: "How is my costume?", to which the pap replied, "bahut badhiya".

We can further see Raghav taking out the gun from his cop uniform, and saying to the paps: "Where is your helmet?" leaving everyone in splits.

The video also shows Kritika flaunting the gun, and candidly posing for the lenses.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an adaptation of the Korean drama 'Signal'. The show is set across a timeline of three decades --1990, 2001 and 2016 blending mystery and science with a degree of mysticism.

It also stars Aakash Dixit. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist. It will premiere soon on Zee5.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with the teen drama show 'Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar'. She made her film debut in 2018, with 'Mitron', starring alongside Jackky Bhagnani.

She has been a part of TV shows like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7'.

Kamra was most recently seen in the social drama 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

She has also featured in web series like 'Bambai Meri Jaan', and 'Hush Hush'.

Raghav, who started his journey as a contestant on the show 'Dance India Dance 3', has featured in movies like 'ABCD 2', 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and the most recent release 'Kill'.

Dhairya made his acting debut with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He also essayed the role of Ravi Shastri in '83', and an aspiring writer in 'Gehraiyaan'.

