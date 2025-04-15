Kritika Kamra: This is an extremely volatile industry

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who began her acting journey in 2007 with the television series ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’ and made her film debut in 2018 with ‘Mitron,’ says she doesn’t let the pressure of expectations weigh her down in an industry she describes as “extremely volatile.”

Asked how she handles the pressure of expectations in an industry that’s always evolving, Kritika told IANS: “I don’t. This is an extremely volatile industry. There’s no blueprint, no guarantees, no set of rules. There are way too many pressures already.”

The actress said that the only expectations that matter to her are her own.

“I hold myself to high standards. I know my reasons for being an actor, I’m committed to learning and I want to do the right thing even when nobody’s looking. As long as I’m true to myself, I’m ok. I try my best to not think about what I’m expected to look like and what my success is expected to look like. I’m making my own space one project at a time,” she said.

What has surprised her the most about the film industry since she started her career?

“I’m surprised at how everything changes but also nothing does. In more than a decade of my acting life I’ve seen stories and commerce change with time but hierarchies and issues remain as they were,” she said.

Kritika feels that while storytelling has become more globally recognized, the industry's power dynamics remain mostly unchanged.

“We’re telling more progressive stories now and getting global attention even, but the power structures in the industry remain rigid. There is only a perception of democracy,” said the actress.

“We say the audience is king and they make or break you, but it’s still a handful of people deciding what reaches the audience and how. So it’s like everyone knows the game is rigged but we play it anyway, with hope that it’ll be more equitable and fair someday,” she added.

Born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika gained prominence with her role as Arohi in the popular TV show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai”. She then went on to star in shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters.

She made her transition to films with Mitron and has since appeared in projects like Bheed. The actress showcased her prowess on the digital space too with Tandav, Hush Hush, and Bambai Meri Jaan.

