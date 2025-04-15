Big B: Most worthless activities during the day is to search an issue on ‘the net’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels that one of the “most worthless activities” during the day is to search an issue on the internet.

“One of the most worthless activities during the day is to search an issue on the net…(sic)” the cine icon wrote in his blog

The thespian revealed that it is because of distractions.

“The moment you zero in on the desire, you find yourself getting , quite unnecessarily , interested in all the other ones that come at you in a drove .. and by the time you realise that you need to get back to why you came to the net in the first place… YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN WHY (sic).”

The star shared that he was on the social media platform to read comments and then got distracted.

“I went to the X and the FB to check the comments and got so engrossed in all what the others were saying , that when I came back to this page , I was at sea on the topic or the material I was about to put here .. too much too soon available (sic),” he said.

Earlier, Big B had revealed the special gift his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan gave him.

He spoke about how the art of handwriting is replaced by typing on digital devices.

“The age of handwriting has been overtaken by the punches on the black square .. and the generation of the young now in their curriculum are giving their work here on this medium .. and no one writes,” he added.

The octogenarian revealed that his son Abhishek gave him a special pen honouring his father's love for writing by hand on paper.

“But in the generosity of Abhishek, he gave me a pen , as a gesture that acknowledged that his father still often prefers to use his hands in the usage of the ink .. often enough ..(sic).”

Talking about why the pen is special, Big B wrote: “And also did you know , another factor that Abhishek picked up from the store he picked the pen, that the nibs of pens are designed separately for the left handed, and the right handed…(sic).”

