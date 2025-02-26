Kriti Sanon misses 'crazy crack time' with Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon says she was in ‘no network’ zone and hence she could not wish actor Shahid Kapoor. She added that she misses their “crazy crack time together”.

Kriti took to her Instagram, where she shared moments from their “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” promotions and then penned a birthday note for Shahid, who turned 44 on February 25.

She wrote: “Sorry was in no network.. hence a delayed insta wish.. For my fav @shahidkapoor!! Happiest Birthday Shahid! Miss our Crazy Crack time together!! Hahahaha..Have the best year ahead SK!”

Kriti and Shahid worked together in the film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, which was released in 2024. The science fiction romantic comedy film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts.

The film followed the story of a robotics engineer who falls in love with an intelligent female robot mistaking her for a real woman in Los Angeles. Though he gets heartbroken and returns to India, he later decides to marry her.

Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush in Anand L Rai's directorial "Teri Ishk Mein". Penned by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav, the movie has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

"Teri Ishk Mein" is likely to be released in theatres on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues," directed by Sachin B. Ravi. Besides this, Shahid has Vishal Bhardwaj’s "Arjun Ustara" with Triptii Dimri in the lineup.

Last month, Shahid shared with IANS an update about his upcoming film “Arjun Ustara” and said that the film, at heart, is a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters. He also revealed that the film has a “stellar cast”.

“It's got me, it's got Tripti, it's got Nana sir, it's got Randeep Hooda, it's got Vikrant Massey, who's in a special appearance.And I have thoroughly enjoyed the work of all these people. And I'm very excited to collaborate and work with all of them.”

Without divulging much about the actor shared: “It's a gangster film based in the 90s. At heart, it's a love story, but it's full of action and gangsters. So hopefully that'll be appealing to a wide section of the audience because we want a wide section of the audience to see the film.”

