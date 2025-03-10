Kriti Kharbanda reveals what led to her casting in ‘Housefull 4’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, whose movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ has re-released in theatres, has shared that the film played a huge role in her being offered the comedy franchise ‘Housefull 4’.

‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, which first released in 2017, became a sleeper hit and has since gained a loyal following.

Talking about her work in the film, she said, “This is one film where I didn’t care about what anyone else thought. I watched myself and said, ‘Damn, Kriti, you nailed it! I’m so proud of you!” she shared. “For the first time, people spoke about my performance, not just about how I looked. They appreciated the depth I brought to the role, and that, for me, was the biggest win”.

Sharing what led to her casting in ‘Housefull 4’, the actress said, “Sajid Nadiadwala sir watched ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, and that’s how ‘I landed Housefull 4’”, Kriti revealed. Even the legendary David Dhawan was so impressed that he called producer Vinod Bachchan and said, ‘kahan se laya tu iss ladki ko?’”.

Kriti’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. In an industry where connections often matter more than talent, she has fought her way up, proving time and again that she deserves every bit of success. She has built her career with hard work, resilience, and an undeniable ability to win hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she’s gearing up for her next big chapter. The actress is making her OTT debut with ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2, alongside Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal.

She also has ‘Risky Romeo’, a neo-noir comic tragedy directed by Abir Sengupta in the pipeline. In the film, she will be seen opposite Sunny Singh.

From ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ to ‘Housefull 4’, from big-screen to OTT projects, Kriti Kharbanda’s journey is proof that audiences love her and want to see more of her.

