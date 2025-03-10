BMW C 400 GT Scooter Launched in India – Price, Specs & Features

BMW Motorrad has launched the latest version of its premium C 400 GT scooter in the Indian market, introducing significant upgrades over its predecessor. Priced at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model costs ₹25,000 more than the standard variant, positioning it among the most premium scooters available in India.

Performance & Features

Designed for both urban commuting and long-distance touring, the C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The scooter comes with lean-sensitive braking assist, dynamic brake control, and traction control with ABS, ensuring superior stability and safety.

Design & Technology

The latest C 400 GT features a large windscreen, enhancing aerodynamics and rider comfort. Available in Blackstorm Metallic and Diamond White Metallic color options, the scooter exudes a premium look. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch high-resolution TFT display, offering navigation, media access, and smartphone integration for an advanced riding experience.

Practicality & Convenience

With an under-seat storage capacity of 37.6 liters, the C 400 GT provides ample space for daily essentials, making it a highly practical choice for riders.

With its cutting-edge technology, premium design, and powerful performance, the BMW C 400 GT continues to set new standards in India's high-end scooter segment.