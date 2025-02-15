Krishna Allavaru appointed as Bihar Congress in-charge

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) The AICC on Friday appointed Krishna Allavaru, the national in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, as the new in-charge of the grand old party's Bihar unit.

Senior Bihar Congress leaders, including state unit president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, extended congratulations to Krishna Allavaru on his new role.

Rajesh Rathore, Chairman of the Bihar Congress Media Department, also extended his wishes to the newly appointed in-charge.

AICC General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal issued an official letter confirming the appointment. The Congress's top leadership also thanked former Bihar Congress in-charge Mohan Prakash for his contributions.

Krishna Allavaru's appointment comes at a crucial time as the Bihar Assembly elections are approaching.

Given his background in the Youth Congress, his leadership is expected to energise the party's campaign and connect with younger voters.

Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed confidence that Krishna Allavaru's leadership would strengthen the party organisation in Bihar.

Several senior Bihar Congress leaders expressed their support and happiness over Krishna Allavaru’s appointment, including Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan, leader of the legislature party, Dr. Madan Mohan Jha leader of the legislative council, Prof. Ramjatan Sinha, former state President, Kripanath Pathak, Premchandra Mishra, Brajesh Pandey, Nirmal Verma, Brajesh Munan, Lal Babu Lal, Anand Madhav, Dr. Snehashish Vardhan Pandey, and others.

Alongside Krishna Allavaru’s appointment, the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has made several new appointments to strengthen the party at the state level.

Rajini Patil is appointed as in-charge of Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh, BK Hariprasad (Haryana), Harish Chaudhary (Madhya Pradesh), Girish Choankar (Tamil Nadu), Ajay Kumar Lallu (Odisha), K Raju (Jharkhand), Meenakshi Natarajan (Telangana), Saptgiri Sankar Ulaka (Manipur), Bhupesh Baghel (General Secretary of Punjab) and Dr. Syed Nasir Hussain (General Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh).

This reshuffle signals Congress' strategic focus on state-level leadership to counter the ruling NDA and prepare for upcoming electoral challenges.

