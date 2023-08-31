Kota suicides: Hostel staff to be trained to identify stressed students

Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) To contain the rising suicide cases among the students preparing for the IIT, JEE and NEET exams, the hostel staff in Kota is now being trained to identify stressed individuals.

Concerned over the disturbing incidents, the Kota Hostel Association has launched an awareness campaign to identify children suffering from stress. Under this, training to recognise stress in coaching students is being imparted to the hostel staff.

The training started on Wednesday in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Taylor and officials of the Hostel Association.

Entire technique of identifying stressed children was explained to the wardens and staff.

President of Kota Hostel Association, Naveen Mittal said that meetings will be held continuously in this regard and the first session in this regard.

Continuous sessions will follow in the coming days and hostel staff in groups of 15-15 hostels

will be trained. This type of training will be done through psychiatrists which will also provide strength to stressed children.

