Kolkata triple-death: Two relatives arrested for suicide abetment (Lead)

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) The police on Tuesday arrested two relatives of the three members of the same family whose hanging bodies were recovered from their residence at Haltu area under Kasba Police station in south Kolkata earlier in the day.

The two relatives who have been arrested are Pradip Kumar Ghosal and his wife Nilima Ghosal. Pradip Kumar Ghosal is the maternal uncle of Somnath Roy, one of the three members of the same family who were found hanging.

The other two bodies recovered were Somnath’s wife Sumitra Roy and their two-and-half-year-old son Rudranil Roy. The Ghosal couple have been arrested on charges of conspiracy and suicide abatement.

The city police insiders said that first Somnath’s father-in-law and sister-in-law registered a complaint against the Ghosal family for abating the suicide of the Roy couple after hanging their son from the ceiling of the residence.

Later, as the investigating officials questioned some neighbours of the Roy family, the merits of the police complaint were confirmed to a great extent. Thereafter, the police arrested the Ghosal couple.

At the same time, the city police insider said, the involvement of the Ghosal couple was also evident from the suicide note that was recovered from near the bodies of the victims. In the suicide note, the Ghosal couple was accused of putting pressure on Somnath and Sumitra on certain property-related issues.

The post-mortem reports are yet to be available following which the exact reason behind the deaths could be ascertained. Initial investigation suggests the couple committed suicide after hanging the kid from the ceiling.

“The Ghosal couple are the main conspirators for abating the suicides. We want them to be punished,” said Somnath’s father-in-law Bishwanath Bhowmik.

