Kolkata police trying to find out how arrested Bangladeshi model managed Aadhaar card

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Kolkata Police are quite baffled on how Santa Paul, the Bangladeshi model arrested from Kolkata earlier this week on charges of illegally staying in the country after securing fake Indian identity documents, managed to get an Aadhaar card with a village panchayat in West Bengal's East Burdwan district mentioned as her ancestral address in her documents.

The investigating sleuths questioned several residents of Gopalpur, the village in question in the East Burdwan district, but none of the locals, who were questioned, could identify Paul as a resident of the village.

It is learnt that Paul, a model by profession, entered India with a valid visa. However, instead of going back before the expiry of her visa, she managed to fake Indian documents like the Aadhaar card and Voters’ ID card for herself during that interim period.

After managing those fake identity documents, she started not only staying in Kolkata permanently but also earning substantial amounts through modelling and acting assignments, city police sleuths probing the case said.

Police have learnt that she had acted in supporting roles in some Bengali and Tamil movies during the last couple of years. She even purchased a property in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, which was jointly owned by her and her live-in partner, a resident of Andhra Pradesh and a merchant navy official by profession.

Police are now investigating whether Paul, using her presence in the glamour world, had developed any influential connection within West Bengal as well as in other states, by which she was able to operate openly in the glamour and acting world without causing doubts in the minds of anyone.

It is learnt that even in Bangladesh, she was quite successful as a model and also had won some awards then. She had earlier worked as a staff member of Bangladesh-based Regent Airways.

