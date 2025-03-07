Kolkata Police Law Institute cautions against malpractices in examination for men in uniform

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Kolkata Police Law Institute (KPLI), which offers a two-year Master of Law (L.L.M.) degree and a three-year Bachelor of Law (L.L.B.) degree for in-service police personnel of Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police, and other state government organisations, has issued a notice cautioning about adopting unfair practices in examinations conducted by the institute.

The KPLI principal has issued some strict guidelines to avoid such unfair means during examinations conducted by the institute amid instances of adopting unfair means by some participants.

"It is observed that some participants are adopting unfair means in the examination hall. It is advised that no one enters the examination hall with books, study materials, notes and any kind of electronic gadgets including smart watches for strict adherence," read the notice, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Besides offering L.L.M. and L.L.B. degrees for in-service police personnel of Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police, and other state government organisations, KPLI also offers a five-year degree L.L.B. degree for wards of serving and retired personnel of both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

KPIL was incepted on August 19, 2016, during the current Trinamool Congress regime and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The institute, affiliated with the University of Calcutta, has been approved by the Bar Council of India.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner is the Chairman of the Institute.

Flagging off the notification from the KPLI principal, BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said that it is most unfortunate that the principal of the institute has to issue such a notice to prevent the adoption of unfair means in examinations.

"Those who are responsible for preventing the adoption of unfair means in general examinations like the ongoing higher secondary examination are now adopting unfair means in examinations they are appearing in. Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee adopting unfair means in all sorts of examinations is the reality," Chattopadhyay claimed.

KPLI authorities or anyone from the state administration were yet to respond on the matter.

