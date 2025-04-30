Kolkata fire deaths: CM Mamata Banerjee says combustible materials stored in hotel, expresses condolences

Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said the fire in the Kolkata hotel had happened "because there were combustible materials stored inside".

At least 14 people, including two children, were killed in the fire, which broke out on Tuesday night.

The CM expressed condolences over the devastating fire at a six-story hotel building at Madan Mohan Burman Street in central Kolkata.

However, at the time the report was filed, the Chief Minister had not announced any compensation for the victims of the fire, which broke out on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of those injured.

“My heart goes out to the victims of the fire incident that took place at a private hotel (Rituraj) in BurraBazar area,” the Chief Minister said in a statement which she posted on her official X handle.

She is currently at Digha in the East Midnapore district, along with almost her entire cabinet, for the inauguration of the Lord Jagannath Temple, modelled after the iconic Shree Jagannath Dham temple at Puri in Odisha.

In her statement, she claimed that she had monitored the rescue and firefight operations throughout the night and mobilised maximum fire brigade services in the area.

“14 died eventually in total because there were combustible materials stored inside. The investigation has been ordered. My condolences to the victim families and solidarity for all affected,” the Chief Minister said in her statement.

The BJP councillor from Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh, who rushed to the spot in the morning, said the hotel-like mishap can happen in any of the buildings in the area, which is a busy trading hub of the city.

“Most of these buildings are illegal constructions, with none of them having the minimum fire safety arrangements. In the past also there had been similar instances of such fires in such illegal constructions. But be it the corporation or the police or the state fire services department, all are reluctant to take action against such illegal constructions for obvious reasons,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, questions have surfaced over the total lack of fire safety arrangements at the said building.

The hotel owner has reportedly gone missing since the fire broke out on Tuesday night, and the hotel staff are also unaware of his whereabouts.

A preliminary investigation revealed three major lapses in ensuring property safety measures on the part of the hotel authorities, namely a lack of adequate internal fire extinguishing arrangements, inadequate ventilation facilities, and a lack of alternative entry and exit options.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.