Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI starts preliminary process for narco-analysis test

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) Possibilities have surfaced that narco-analysis or polygraph test might be one of the key routes adopted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in furthering their ongoing investigation into the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case.

Sources said the central agency sleuths have started the preliminary process for getting the legal sanction for a narco-analysis test of the lone accused in the case so far and some of the suspects whom the investigating officials have questioned.

However, legal brains feel that starting the actual narco-analysis test process is a bit of a complicated legal affair.

“First the investigating agency concerned has to approach a court for permission to conduct the test on any individual or individuals. However, the test cannot be conducted without the consent of the individual or individuals on whom it will be conducted. So the court will ask that individual or individuals whether they agree to go through the test. Only if the individual or individuals give that consent, then only the court would permit the test to be conducted,” explained Calcutta High Court’s senior counsel Kaushik Gupta.

At the same time, he added, the findings of the narco-analysis test are just a method adopted by investigating agencies to reach the truth and the findings of the test cannot be held as evidence against anyone at the court.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths have felt the necessity of conducting the narco-analysis test of some individuals whom they questioned in the matter following gross inconsistencies in the statements given by them to the investigating sleuths.

At the same time, sources added that through this test the CBI officials want to have a clear idea whether these suspects have any role in tempering the evidence or any direct or indirect conspiracy related to the matter.

Meanwhile, the former and controversial principal of R.G Kar Sandip Ghosh appeared for interrogation at CBI’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday morning as well. This is the eighth consecutive day of his appearance at the central agency office and on average he is being questioned 12 to 14 hours a day by the investigating officials.

The body of a female doctor was found in mysterious circumstances on the premises of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9.

