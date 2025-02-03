Kolkata: College students celebrate Basant Panchami with religious fervour

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Kolkata, with its rich cultural heritage, comes alive each year to celebrate Basant Panchami, a festival that marks the arrival of spring and honours Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of wisdom, arts, and knowledge.

This year, Syamaprasad College in South Kolkata witnessed a grand celebration, with an enthusiastic crowd of students turning out in traditional attire to participate in the vibrant festivities.

Boys sported traditional Punjabi kurta-pyjamas, while the girls dazzled in sarees, all gathered to seek the blessings of Maa Saraswati for success and wisdom in their academic and personal lives.

Speaking to IANS, First-year student Suruchi Jha shared her excitement, saying, "This is my first Basant Panchami celebration in college, and it’s been an amazing experience. I had heard about the grandeur of the puja here, and seeing it in person is even more beautiful. After the puja, we’ll enjoy the bhog and then head out to celebrate further."

Sreenivas Singh Yadav, Vice Principal of Syamaprasad College, highlighted the significance of the occasion, "The Saraswati Puja here has been a tradition since 1958. Our Student Union does an excellent job organizing it, and you can see how the entire college comes together—boys in Punjabi kurtas and girls in sarees. This is the essence of Bengal's unique cultural charm. The puja is not just about worship; it’s a time for students to bond, share, and reflect. After the ritual, we all join together for the 'Bhog'—a communal meal, sharing prasad as a symbol of unity and festivity."

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Pooja holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. Beyond celebrating the arrival of spring, it honors Goddess Saraswati, whose blessings are believed to inspire wisdom and creativity. For many, this day is the ideal time to start new ventures, especially in the realm of education, as students and teachers alike seek Saraswati’s guidance to dispel ignorance and embrace enlightenment.

The festival is particularly significant for young children, as they are initiated into the world of learning through rituals like Vidya Arambha or Akshar-Abhyasam. Schools and colleges across India host Saraswati Puja ceremonies, seeking divine blessings for the academic success of their students.

In essence, Basant Panchami is not just a celebration of spring; it is a spiritual occasion that unites communities in gratitude and joy, fostering a collective spirit of knowledge, creativity, and positivity.

